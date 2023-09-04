Did you know Dulquer Salmaan got married early because Mammootty wanted him to?

Dulquer Salmaan is known as the heartthrob of Malayalam cinema. Despite a huge fan base from girls, he is one woman man. He is a devoted husband to his wife Amal and a loving father to a little girl. In fact, he is so committed to the family that he chose to marry early so he just doesn't have any distractions in this showbiz. Yes, did you know he married at the age of 25? Wondering why, read below to know the entire story.

Dulquer Salmaan made the decision to start his marital bliss before making his debut in the film industry. Yes, this decision was made by his father Mammootty as he thinks marriage makes one responsible. And DQ definitely agreed and got an arranged marriage to Amal Sufiya in 2011.

In an older interview, Mammootty revealed why Dulquer Salmaan got married early, that too before his debut movie. The megastar said, “I got married before entering the film industry. After completing my graduation, I got married and then tried my hand in movies. Cinema is a world of fantasies. Those who consider cinema as a profession, take it quite seriously. My life taught me that a married person will be more responsible, so I asked Dulquer if he is ready for marriage. He agreed and one year later he made his debut in movies. Thereafter, he approached the cinema very seriously. Presently, he is a very happy person.”



About Dulquer Salmaan's family

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's love story is nothing less than a fairytale. The two tied the knot on 22 December 2011 and since then they have been enjoying marital bliss. They also have a baby girl named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan in 2017.

Today, Amal is celebrating her birthday and her dear husband made her feel super special. He took to Instagram and shared a few unseen photos with his wife and thanked her for always being there.

Upcoming films

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in pan Indian film King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The film was released on August 24 and received a good response from the audience. He was also last seen in Raj and DK's Guns and Gulaabs alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao. It's a Netflix original show, currently available for streaming.