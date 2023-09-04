Dulquer Salmaan’s wife Amal Sufiya gets a sweet birthday wish from her 'ride or die' Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim shares a great bond with Dulquer Salmaan and his wife, Amal Sufiya. Therefore, as the latter is celebrating her birthday today, Nazriya took to her social media handle to wish her dear friend on her birthday. Wishing Amal every year on September 4 is an annual tradition for Dulquer, and the same can be said about Nazriya as well. The Raja Rani actress wishes Amal on every birthday of hers, and she continued the tradition this year too.

Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and wished Amal with a very sweet birthday note. "Happy birthday to my sister from another mister …. I love u so much ama …what would I do without u …. The most beautiful inside out …U my own … #rideordie #sitersforlife"



Nazriya and Amal are known to be the best of friends. Her annual birthday posts for Amal make it crystal clear that the two share a great bond with each other. Another person who never fails to pen long notes on Amal’s birthday is her husband, Dulquer Salmaan. This year as well, he kept up with the tradition and posted adorable pictures of himself with Amal along with a long and lovely caption.



Dulquer wrote, ""Ammmmm !!" "Mammaaaaa !!!" The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us. We’ve now celebrated you a dozen times. I see you growing each day but never changing who you are."



The Bangalore Days actor added, "You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what brings so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am ! I love you longtime ! #annualtradition #dQnAnM #babygirlbirthday #adozenmoonsago #iasked #yousaidyes #nowwearehere"



Nazriya commented on Dulquer’s post as well. Both Nazriya and Dulquer have opened up about the bond that they share with each other. The latter had previously stated that Nazriya visits his home almost every day in order to spend time with her friend Amal.

