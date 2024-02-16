Did you know THIS Malayalam actor rejected Mammootty starrer Bramayugam?

Bramayugam, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, has created quite a buzz ever since its announcement. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed Bhoothakaalam, this horror thriller film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, and several others in important roles.

The movie made a big splash when it premiered in theaters on February 15th, receiving heaps of praise from both audiences and critics. The supporting cast was also commended for their exceptional performances on screen. However, initially, Asif Ali was chosen to portray the character in Bramayugam, but later Arjun Ashokan was cast instead.

Asif Ali rejected Bramayugam?

During a conversation with Onmanorama, Asif Ali shed light on the topic and clarified why he could not join the star cast of Bramayugam. He said, “It wasn’t a rejection but it was a time issue. The shoot of the film was rescheduled, and I had prior commitments for the project”. On a different note, both Mammootty and Asif made their onscreen presence felt in the thrilling 2022 film Rorschach, directed by Nissam Basheer.

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and Rahul Sadasivan. It is understood that Bramayugam is set in pre-modern Kerala and follows the tale of an old feudal lord, Kodumon Potti, played by Mammootty, who is known to practice black magic.

YNot Studios has bankrolled the film in tandem with Night Shift Studios, and Christo Xavier has composed the original soundtrack for the film. Shehnad Jalal helmed the film’s camera while Shafique Mohammed Ali took care of its editing section.

Asif Ali’s upcoming films

Asif Ali is teaming up with Suraj Venjaramoodu for a new project called Production 15, directed by debutant Nahas Nazar. The film is being produced by Ashiq Usman Productions. Initially, Soubin Shahir was supposed to play one of the main roles, but he backed out for unknown reasons. The cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, and Anagha in important roles. The screenplay is written by Thankam, with Jimshi Khalid as the cinematographer and Nishadh Yusuf as the editor. The music for the film will be composed by Gopi Sundar. On another note, Asif Ali's upcoming investigative thriller with Biju Menon, titled Thalavan, is set to release in theaters on February 23, directed by Jis Joy.

