Doting husband Allu Arjun lends support to wife Sneha Reddy as he attends her carnival event; VIDEO

It is the season of festivities as the Allu family was seen having a jolly good time at a carnival in Hyderabad today. Allu Sneha Reddy first entered the carnival along with kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. It was only later on that Sukumar’s wife Thabitha Sukumar, along with her kids joined the Allu Arjun family at the carnival.

The two families were seen conversing with each other, soaking in the festivities of the day. The event was organized by Allu Sneha Reddy itself, and in an interaction with the media, the star actor’s wife stated that this carnival will be conducted every year. Later on, the Icon Star himself graced the event, dressed in all black, looking classy as ever.

The actor also took a few selfies with some of his fans before the power couple addressed a few of the media questions. One media reporter also asked Allu Arjun about an update regarding Pushpa, to which the actor cheekily replied that this is not the right stage for an update regarding Pushpa. He also promised that there would be an update regarding the film very soon.

All in all, it seems to have been a successful carnival, one that families and kids, both seem to have enjoyed.

Keeping the festivities aside, Allu Arjun has had a couple of busydays, shooting for some important action episodes of Pushpa: The Rule. The shooting is currently underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where the entire team is working on a massive Jathara episode, followed by some action sequences as well.

It looks like the team is on track to release the film on the scheduled date of August 15th, 2024. Pushpa: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil and others in important roles.

After Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun will be working next with Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas on a Pan-Indian project, followed by a film with Jawan director Atlee. Allu Arjun has also held talks with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga but nothing is confirmed yet.

