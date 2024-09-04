Dulquer Salmaan is obsessed with wife Amal Sufiya and his love-filled birthday wish for her is proof: 'I didn’t feel like leaving...'

Superstar Dulquer Salmaan has set social media on fire as the actor dropped some romantic pictures with his wife Amal Sufiya on her birthday today (September 4). No doubt that the pictures are cute and lovey-dovey but it is the caption that has us feeling weak in the knees. Check out Dulquer Salmaan’s post below.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, the Sita Ramam actor also penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his better half. He wrote, "Wishing you the happiest happiest birthday Am! Even in your birthday pics I didn’t feel like leaving you alone. Through everything life brings our way, I pray we always find ways to stay a little goofy and ever smiling cheek to cheek. I love you mostest (sic)"

Dulquer and Amal are definitely setting couple goals high with such gorgeous pictures. Right? The love birds have proven all notions about arranged marriages wrong.

In the lovey-dovey photos, the power couple looks wonderful even in their casual clothes. Dulquer has opted for a comfortable, solid black T-shirt, and his wife Amal looks gorgeous in that loose blue shirt. Dulquer’s lady love has completed her looks with a bun, statement studs, and a pendant set for jewelry. In one of the pictures, Dulquer cannot take his eyes off his ladylove.

In an exclusive throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan said, "You grow with people over time, we have a daughter. I would go on to split our marriage in the first five years and the next five years, it’s about realizing what keeps you together, and what you want in your life together. It has been a lovely journey so far by growing and learning about ourselves and each other."

The love and ever-lasting romance between the duo is evident through the pictures with the way Dulquer and Amal look at each other. It is worth mentioning that the duo have been married for more than a decade but with each passing year, they only seem to be falling for each other more. Dulquer and Amal embraced parenthood in 2017 and welcomed their little bundle of joy- a baby girl- in 2017.

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal exchanged wedding vows on December 22, 2011, in the presence of family and friends. The adorable couple met through an arranged set-up. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan decided to tie the knot even before making his debut in the film industry. Yes, you read that right! The decision was made by his father Mammootty as he thought that marriage would make him more responsible.

