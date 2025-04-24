Allu Arjun flaunts new hair look for Atlee’s film as he attends cousin’s wedding with wife Sneha and daughter

Allu Arjun remains in the spotlight courtesy of his power-packed film front. After the immense success of Pushpa 2, the Telugu star is gearing up for a massive project with Atlee next. While this collaboration has left all the fans going gaga with excitement, the actor was recently spotted attending a family function.

Advertisement

The Icon Star arrived at his cousin’s wedding recently, accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter, Arha. Allu Arjun looked dapper, sporting a simple brown kurta paired with black trousers.

Check out the pictures here:

On the other hand, his wife, Sneha, exuded radiance in a red-toned saree with broad golden borders and a heavy neckpiece to accentuate her look. Their little girl, Arha, decked up the prettiest, wearing a lime green half saree.

The trio was seen joining in for a group photo with the rest of their extended families and the bride and groom.

Well, coming back to the actor’s film with Atlee, the movie is tentatively titled AA22xA6 and is deemed to present him in the world of superheroes. Marking his first collaboration with the Jawan director, Allu Arjun has already completed a look test in Mumbai along with a concept photoshoot.

Advertisement

Amidst this, AA was recently spotted arriving back in the city. Slaying his casual best in black athleisure at the airport, he styled his look with a sleek men’s chain and an opulent Richard Mille watch worth Rs. 1.8 crore.

Take a look at the video here:

Other than his film with Atlee, Allu Arjun also has another movie scheduled in his lineup ahead, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor is said to be playing the role of Lord Karthikeya in the upcoming mythological film.

Allu Arjun will also return to his iconic Pushpa film franchise once more for its third installment after completing his scheduled projects at the moment.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Fahadh Faasil to reunite with Vettaiyan co-star Rajinikanth for Nelson Dilipkumar directorial?