EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan about wife Amal Sufiya: A lovely journey of growing & learning with each other

Dulquer Salmaan, the son of South superstar Mammootty, recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Amal Sufiya. One of the favourite celebrity couples of Mollywood, DQ and Amal's love story is no less than a fairytale. Dulquer calls it a 'lovely journey' and says 'You grow with people over time'.

Asked to describe his bond with his wife Amal since his upcoming film Hey Sinamika focuses on love and marriage, Dulquer Salmaan said, "People are very fond of us. I completed 10 years in the industry and completed 10 years of marriage as well, both things happened at the same time. It has been a great (journey). You grow with people over time, we have a daughter. I would go on to split our marriage in the first five years and the next five years, it’s about realising what keeps you together, what you want in your life together. It has been a lovely journey so far by growing and learning about ourselves and each other."

Dulquer Salmaan is an blessed actor. He has proved to be a versatile actor just like his father. Dulquer sure knows how to keep his work and personal life balanced. The Kurup actor got married to Amal on December 22, 2011, in Chennai. They embraced parenthood in 2017, after being blessed with a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

On the work front, the handsome hunk is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic drama, Hey Sinamika. Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film is directed by Brinda. and produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios.

Hey Sinamika releases on March 3!

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan shares 7 throwback photos from his look test for Hey Sinamika; Flaunts his long tresses