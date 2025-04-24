Ajith Kumar and Shalini fell in love on 1999 film Amarkalam’s set; here's where you can watch it on OTT

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most adored couples in the South film industry. Today, they are celebrating their 25th anniversary together. While the two tied the knot in 2000, it was on the sets of their 1999 film Amarkalam that their love story began. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary, let’s also take a moment to find out where you can watch the iconic movie online.

Where to watch Amarkalam

Amarkalam is currently streaming on Sun NXT. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "25 Years of Togetherness!!! – Ajith & Shalini. Watch Amarkalam now on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

Official plot of Amarkalam

The story of Amarkalam follows Vasu, a troubled man with a dark past who lives in a cinema theatre owned by Aarumugam. Haunted by a painful childhood, he spends his days drinking, fighting, and drifting without purpose. Things take a turn when his friend Thilak loses a film reel to Mohana, a young woman from a police family. Vasu tries to retrieve it, leading to a clash between the two.

At the same time, Tulasi Das, an ex-gangster, released from prison, returns with a score to settle against Birla Bose—Mohana’s father. Tulasi hires Vasu to kidnap Mohana, but after she hears Vasu’s past through the emotional song Satham Illatha, she starts falling for him. Tulasi later discovers that Mohana is his own daughter and urges Vasu to end the relationship. What happens next is for you to watch.

Cast and crew of Amarkalam

Amarkalam was directed and written by Saran. The film was produced by V. Satya Narayana, V. Sudhir Kumar, and V. Sumanth Kumar. It stars Ajith Kumar and Shalini in the lead roles. The cinematography was handled by A. Venkatesh, while the editing was done by Suresh. The music was composed by Bharadwaj.

