Guardian OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Hansika Motwani’s Tamil horror movie

Tamil horror flick Guardian opened to mixed opinions from viewers upon its theatrical release. With audiences terming it a one-time watch, the film holds its unique appeal through its tale of revenge and redemption. The movie is now all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Guardian

Based on a twisted tale of a guardian angel turning hellish, the Tamil horror flick is now available on the OTT platform Aha, starting April 24.

The makers of the film announced the same via an official post on their X account. Sharing a poster of the film, Bhavani Media wrote: “When darkness falls, the #Guardian rises#Guardian Stream now on #Aha.”

Check out the post here:

Official teaser and plot of Guardian

The storyline of Guardian revolves around a woman’s fateful encounter with a crystal, which, unknown to her, has a spirit captured inside it for ages. Aparna, who has always considered herself unlucky, accidentally steps on a nail in an under-construction building.

While she ignores the injury, her blood trickles down onto a piece of crystal, causing the vengeful spirit trapped inside to come under Aparna’s control. What follows is a series of surprises as every wish of hers gets fulfilled — a result of the spirit's intervention.

However, Aparna soon realizes that with each fulfilled wish, something bad befalls someone she knows. Determined to put an end to the chaos, she aims to destroy the crystal, which ends up freeing the spirit completely.

Cast and crew of Guardian

Guardian stars Hansika Motwani in the lead role, alongside Suresh Chandra Menon, Sriman, Rajendran, Tigergarden Thangadurai, Abhishek Vinod, and others.

Produced by Bhavani Media, the film is directed by Guru Saravanan Sabari. Sam CS has composed the musical score for the film.

