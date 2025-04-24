Shine Tom Chacko gets accused again of ‘indecent remarks’ by female co-star just day after public apology

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been in the news for some time now, owing to his alleged link to a drug addiction case, along with misbehavior due to substance abuse. The actor was served a final notice by FEFKA after serious allegations were made by his co-star, followed by a public apology from him.

However, Shine has once more landed in fresh trouble, as yet one more female co-star has accused him of indecent behavior and explicit remarks on the sets of a project. Aparna John, who is now in Australia, recently confirmed the previous accusations made against the Malayalam actor by Vincy Aloshious.

Not just that, she also revealed her own experience in this matter, sharing how Shine Tom Chacko made indecent remarks about women that made no sense at all and carried a highly improper sexual connotation.

In her words, “He displayed a high energy which we cannot match. He moved around constantly, was restless, said things which had no logical connections, and if any woman was around, then his remarks were indecent. Like Aloshious said, his remarks had strong sexual connotations and were explicit. It was like verbal diarrhea.”

When Aparna was further asked to confirm if she too was a witness to Shine Tom Chacko’s extensive drug addiction, the actress expressed doubt, claiming that the white powder substance she saw him consume could have been glucose as well.

The actress also revealed that she felt uncomfortable with the explicit statements made by the actor, due to which she immediately sought relief and help from the Film Chamber and AMMA.

They heard her complaints and swift action was taken wherein the makers made sure that her part of the shooting was wound up quickly, since she wished to feel safe at the workplace.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

