Mahesh Babu shares a warm hug with daughter Sitara on streets of NYC, Namrata Shirodkar drops candid photo

Mahesh Babu, along with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and their kids, Gautam and Sitara, have been touring in New York for some time now. Well, the celeb couple’s son has enrolled in the NYC University for higher education, and the family has been staying together for the same. Amidst this, Namrata’s recent candid picture capturing a candid moment between Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara has grabbed all hearts.

On her Instagram stories, Namrata shared a picture of her husband, Mahesh Babu and their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, as the two of them took a stroll on the streets of the city. While their faces weren’t visible to the camera, the duo was seen giving each other a tight hug while engaging in some candid banter. Well, their precious moment has made every fan of the actor go gaga over his lovely equation with his little one.

Well, much like her father, Sitara, at just the age of 12, has created a massive fan base for herself. The young lady, in one of her previous interviews with iDream Media, had opened up about the kind of equation she shares with her father. Sitara mentioned that while the world sees Mahesh Babu as a hero, back at home he is just his father whom she dotes on.

Sitara had said, “I mean, honestly, a lot of people, everyone thinks of him as a hero. But to me, I can never. I’ll look at him in that way when I watch his films. But at home, he is just my dad; he is my dad.”

Furthermore, when the little girl was asked to reveal the favorite movie of her father that has remained with her for long, she promptly took the name of the film Khaleja. Explaining the reason behind her pick, she said, “Khaleja movie, it’s like I love it so much.”

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s equation with her baby girl just resembles every protective and caring father out there. Back on July 20, 2024, the Guntur Kaaram actor had dropped a special post for his daughter on her birthday.

As Sitara turned all but 12, her father shared a candid sun-kissed picture of her and extended a special birthday wish. He wrote, “Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are.”

