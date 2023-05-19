EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rajesh on her part in Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam: It's a small role but...

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, also known as ARM is one of the biggest upcoming Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas. Written by Sujith Nambiar and directed by Jithin Laal, this upcoming period action is being made on a massive budget and will also have Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in important roles. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Rajesh opened up about playing a role in ARM.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Farhana, confirmed that it is a very small but special role in the Tovino Thomas film. She also added saying she had an amazing time shooting for the shoot and can't wait for the audience to see it. "Yes, I'm a part of ARM...It's a small role but a very big film as Tovino also said. I was blown by when I saw the first cut. Though it is a small role, it is going to be a memorable one for me," said Aishwarya Rajesh to us.

On a related note, the Hindi version teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) will be unveiled by Hrithik Roshan while Prithviraj Sukumaran will release the Malayalam and Rishabh Shetty Kannada versions. Telugu and Tamil versions will be released today by Nani and Lokesh Kanagaraj respectively.

This will be Tovino's first pan-India film and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand. Tovino will be seen in three different and intense characters - Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu, set in different timelines - 1900, 1950, and 1990.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is Tovino Thomas' first Pan-India film

Coming back to Aishwarya Rajesh, the actress will be seen next in Dear, co-starring GV Prakash. Spilling the beans about the film's story, Aishwarya said to us, "It's a rom-com. It is about snoring. And what is different about the film is, here, the female has a snoring issue. It is like breaking the barriers. We don't want to stereotype like that if it is a snoring thing, it will be about a male. Why can't it be a female version? When a woman has a snoring issue and how her life changes is the story."

