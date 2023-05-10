Tovino Thomas Exclusive: 'We work overtime and for less pay,' Actor opens up on 2018 success, budget issues

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is basking in the glory of his recent success, 2018. Directed by Jude Anthony Joseph, 2018 starring Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali and others, is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas said he is "very happy" with the audience's response to the film. "In times of social media, it is very hard for a film to see 100 percent positive reviews. 2018 is an emotion for Malayalees," said Tovino about the film performing extremely well at the box office in Kerala.

Further, he also shared his thoughts on Malayalam cinema facing challenges to promote films in other languages due to budget issues.

"Mass appealing movies and movies that have got very good content, can work all around the world like what RRR, KGF, Kantara and Baahubali did. We don't know how far it can go. Maybe the sky is the limit...the way we are releasing the movie or during what time we are releasing it, promotions and all these factors matter. For Malayalam films, the budget is very less compared to the other industries...we work hard, we work overtime and for less pay, that's how we all work. Even during the Pandemic when movie shoots were allowed with 50 people including cast and crew, we could make movies easily because we are used to making movies on a very controlled and constrained budget. We have to put in a lot more effort. Minnal Murali's budget was even lesser than the promotional budget for a Bollywood," said Tovino Thomas on why more and more distributors can come forward to take Malayalam movies across the country.

He continued, "The problem is we don't have huge promotional budget, the movie has to speak for itself. It is very hard to reach the whole of India and promote it on a particular budget. When a producer is investing so much, he doesn't want to compromise on the quality of the film and so, he is not left with more money to do the promotions. We are trying to do something about that by associating with different distributors in different states. For my next film (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), I know it needs that kind of promotion, I have high hopes."

Watch the full interview below:

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas gets emotional as his film 2018 receives standing ovation at private screening in Mumbai; VIDEO