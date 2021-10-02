EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya has been living in a hotel ever since he and Samantha decided to part ways

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have parted ways as husband and wife after 4 years of courtship. The couple officially announced that they are heading for divorce but shall remain as friends in life. Well, the rumours of their separation had been buzzing in the tinsel town since a month after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on social media platforms. On that note, a source said to Pinkvilla exclusively that Naga Chaitanya has been living away from Samantha since a month as both have agreed to part ways.

A source told Pinkvilla exclusively that, "Naga Chaitanya has been living alone in a posh hotel in Hyderbad since a month after he and Samantha decided mutually to divorce."

Although the rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been in the industry since a month, both of them remained silent and never addressed. However, the source revealed to Pinkvilla that, "Chay and Sam both waited for Love Story to release in theatres so that they can announce about their separation."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave and had a fairy-tale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members. However, the story has finally come to end.

