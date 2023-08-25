EXCLUSIVE: Nithiin and wife Shalini to attend Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Italy

As we revealed earlier, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in November 2023, in Italy. Being popular actors themselves, Varun and Lavanya, as we all know have a wide circle of friends in the industry. Their Italian wedding will be an intimate affair, which will be attended only by their close friends and immediate family members. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, that Nithiin and his wife Shalini are among the few renowned celebrities invited.

Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and other cousins will also be seen at their Italy wedding and the presence of these stars will add glamor and excitement to the event. Fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors at the wedding and are already speculating about the guest list.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot in November; Preps begin

The wedding venue and date have been locked and the preparations for the big fat wedding have begun. According to our sources, the Tollywood couple has chosen a picturesque location for their wedding, which is known for its natural beauty. While the exact details about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding are being kept under wraps, fans are excitedly counting the time until the big day.

Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have gained popularity in the Telugu film industry and have managed to capture the hearts of their fans with their stellar performances. Varun Tej, Ram Charan's cousin and nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, has made a name for himself with his versatile acting skills. On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi has carved a niche for herself with her beauty and talent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Tej answers a trick question about fiancé Lavanya Tripathi and sister Niharika Konidela