Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan is level-headed, calm and clear, reveals co-star Shaolin Warrior Monk Harrsh Verma

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest names when it comes to the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor’s next film is an action flick titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The film also features the likes of Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nidhi Agarwal, and the debutant actor, Harsh Verma. Verma is one of the most sought-after celebrity martial arts coaches in the country, training the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and more

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the martial artist said that he got to be Pawan Kalyan’s martial arts trainer and action designer for the film, all thanks to Shyam Kaushal, the veteran stunt director.

But what started off as training quickly built the bond between them, as Pawan Kalyan himself is a trained martial artist. Verma also stated what an opportunity it was to be working with the Bheemla Nayak actor, who was ecstatic to be working with India’s first shaolin warrior monk.

Commenting about the veteran actor’s working, the shaolin warrior said that Pawan Kalyan is one of the easiest celebrities he had worked with, also stating that the actor had a profound mental balance.

“He is just so level-headed, he is just so calm… And he is just so clear. His vision is just so straight. He is not black or white, he is just straight.” Verma said in the interview.

The martial artist also said that the Gopala Gopala was calm and composed, giving inputs when necessary, without hesitation. Above all, the thing that stood out for Harsh Verma was the fact that in spite of being such a huge star in the industry, the actor-turned-politician was so down to earth. In fact, it was Pawan Kalyan who made way for the martial artist to make his Telugu debut, when he expressed his interest in becoming an actor.

More about the Movie

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is in its final stages of production with one schedule still left to be shot. The final leg of shooting will begin soon, once Pawan Kalyan is done with his political commitments.

