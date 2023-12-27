EXCLUSIVE: Pranay Reddy Vanga reveals EXCITING details about brother Sandeep's film with Prabhas - Spirit

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pranay Reddy Vanga opened up about his brother Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film with Prabhas in the lead role, titled Spirit.

EXCLUSIVE: Pranay Reddy Vanga reveals EXCITING details about brother Sandeep's film with Prabhas - Spirit (PC. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Instagram, Pinkvilla)

Pranay Reddy Vanga has grown with his Sandeep Reddy Vanga to be one of the most famous names in the film industry today. The producer has bankrolled two of his brother’s films, namely Arjun Reddy and Animal, both of which went on to be blockbuster hits. 

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had announced that his next film would feature Prabhas  in the lead role, and will be titled Spirit. In the latest update, Pranay Reddy Vanga shared interesting updates about the film, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Talking about the upcoming film, the producer confirmed that Prabhas would be donning the police uniform for the first time in his career. He also added that the character will most probably be “an angry young man”, similar to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous films. Additionally, Pranay also added that the work for the film will go on floors in another six months, and added that as of now the only Prabhas is officially a part of the film.

Check out the full interview below:


Pranay Reddy Vanga believes Salaar will break records

Talking about Prabhas’ latest film with Prashanth Neel, Pranay Reddy Vanga said that he feels positive about the film, and said that the film will break records. He also wished luck to the Salaar team, and reiterated on how the advance bookings of the film was going on a high trend.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the workfront

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Animal. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and many more in prominent roles. The film, which was released on December 1st, has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. 

The actor had revealed earlier this year that he would be working with Prabhas in his next project, titled Spirit. Further, Sandeep is also set to collaborate with Allu Arjun. However there has been no updates about the film so far. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal had also ended with the promise of a sequel titled Animal Park. Nonetheless, in the exclusive interview, Pranay Reddy Vanga revealed that the details of the film, including its story are yet to be fleshed out.

ALSO READ: Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Prabhas starrer is 'a straight Telugu film' with pan-Indian release

Latest Articles