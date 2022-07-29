EXCLUSIVE: After Khiladi, Ravi Teja's next Rama Rao On Duty to release in Hindi on August 5

Ravi Teja's Rama Rao on Duty, which hit the theaters today, is gearing up for release in Hindi as well. The makers are planning to release the film in Hindi after a week of the Telugu release. Rama Rao On Duty will release in Hindi on August 5. The Hindi version is distributed by B4U and Grandmaster. The actor made his Hindi debut with Khiladi.

It is to be noted that Rama Rao On Duty is the second Hindi release of Ravi Teja. His last film Khiladi, which was released in February 2022, marked his debut in the Hindi-speaking arena. However, the film bombed at the box office with a poor response at the box office, now it is to be awaited, and watch Rama Rao On Duty will work in the Hindi belt. The Telugu version is receiving a lukewarm response.

Touted as an action-thriller, the movie showcases the energetic star in the role of a government servant, Deputy Collector B Ramarao and is said to have all the essential elements of a commercial pot-boiler. The story of Ramarao On Duty is based on real incidents and the movie is set in the backdrop of 1995.

Directed by debutant director Sarath Mandava, the film is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas in association with RT Teamworks. Rama Rao on Duty stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the leading ladies along with Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani in pivotal roles, apart from others. Composer Sam CS is the music director of the project,

Also Read: Rama Rao on Duty Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Ravi Teja starrer