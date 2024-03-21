FACT CHECK: Was Allu Arjun arrested by Hyderabad Police? Here’s the truth

Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun is one of the most dynamic actors currently present in the industry. The star actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action sequel Pushpa: The Rule featuring Rashmika Mandanna and helmed by Sukumar.

Earlier, a rumor took social media by storm that due to some undisclosed reason, Allu Arjun was caught by the police as the actor was seen visiting the RTO office in Hyderabad. Many tweets and pictures surfaced related to the reported rumor. Well,the truth is, Bunny was at RTO office Hyderabad for his international driving license

Fact Check: Was Allu Arjun arrested or not?

Allu Arjun visited the RTO office which is located in Khairatabad to obtain an international driving license for a special shooting permit for Pushpa: The Rule. As per reports, director Sukumar has planned some high-octane chase sequences in the film where an artist must have an authorized International driving license so that the shoots can commence easily without any hassle.

So, as per conclusion, the pictures that surfaced earlier were from the RTO office in Khairatabad, Telangana for acquiring an International Driving license but still many have claimed that the actor has been arrested due to some unidentified reason by Telangana Police.

More about Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's recent visit to Vizag has become a memorable experience for him as the actor received a warm welcome and hospitality from his die-hard admirers who were gathered to witness their favorite star visit their beautiful place. Many pictures and videos surfaced online showing that the Julayi star was covered with flower petals and garlands, as a symbol of their affection towards the stylish star. Allu Arjun and Sukumar were present in Vizag for the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is Allu Arjun's fourth collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar, following the Arya franchise and the film's previous phase, released in 2021 titled Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many other actors play important roles in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor has been cast in a unique role in the film, according to recent reports. However, official confirmation on this is also anticipated. The next action-thriller is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

