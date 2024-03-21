SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya shares earthquake experience from Japan; says, 'Was on the 28th floor'

SS Rajamouli attended a special screening of his 2022 magnum-opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema and Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo, Japan, as per the distribution outlets. After the screening, Rajamouli had a meet-and-greet session with his fans, who were gathered to celebrate the larger-than-life experience with the director.

In a recent development, SS Karthikeya, who also graced the event along with his father and renowned producer Shobu Yarlagadda, shared an incident that almost panicked them.

SS Karthikeya shares unfortunate experience in Japan

On March 21, SS Karthikeya took to his social platform X and shared a picture along with a caption that read, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked.

Soon after his post went online, fans and well-wishers took to the comments section and shared their concern for the trio to come back safely. A fan wrote, “It was a bit of a big earthquake! I was worried if you all were scared… (The upper floors of buildings are designed to escape shaking, and they sway more than the ground level.) Fortunately, it did not seem to be a dangerous earthquake. Rest assured and enjoy your day.” Another user shared and advised them to not panic in such situations and to follow the guidelines accurately as per the employees, as they regularly undergo such kinds of drills during a natural calamity. The earthquake was of 5.3 magnitude, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency.

More about RRR screening in Japan

SS Rajamouli received a warm welcome and hospitality from Japanese folks upon his arrival. Many shared their greetings via social media, and many also took their unimaginable love for Rajamouli personally. An 83-year-old lady gifted him precious origami cranes and presented them to the ace director for his impeccable achievement. Later, Rajamouli took to his X account, shared the heartwarming gesture, and wrote a beautiful caption along with pictures.

Earlier, team RRR admirers felt disappointed when their meet-and-greet event in Japan in October 2022 was canceled due to pandemic limitations. However, the team developed an individual approach for its die-hard supporters. On March 18, 2024, a special presentation of the much-awaited film RRR took place, followed by an interactive session in which fans got the opportunity to speak with the esteemed director SS Rajamouli himself.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming films

Currently, the Baahubali director is busy with the schedule of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, which also marks the first grand collaboration between both of them. As per reports, the film is said to be an adventure flick that will have a connection with mythological and Indian sagas.

