Fight Club Teaser OUT: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production debut promises to be raw action entertainer

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently known to be one of the best directors, not just in Tamil cinema, but all over the country. The ace director recently announced the launch of his own production house, titled G Squad.

He also revealed that his first production venture would be titled Fight Club, and would feature Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame in the lead role. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released its official teaser. The 1 minute and 47 second long teaser gave a basic idea of what to be expected in the film, giving raw and quite rooted fighting.

Check out the teaser below:

Fight Club seems to be taking place in a small town in Tamil Nadu, and mentioned that brawls have been a part of the town for a long time now. The film also showed a variety of fights that took place in various places, and seemed to have a romantic sequence in it as well.

More about Fight Club

It is understood that Fight Club would be helmed by debutant Abbas A. Rahmat, and would feature Vijay Kumar in the lead. Abbas was also the lead actor’s assistant director in Uriyadi 1 and 2. The maker has also mentioned that his fight club would be an ode to David Fincher's film of the same name which came out in 1999.

The music for the film will be composed by Govind Vasantha, while Leon Britto takes care of the film’s cinematography. Vicky Nandagopal acts as the stunt choreographer in the film, and Kripakaran P will be editing the movie. Apart from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad, the film has also been produced by Reel Good Films. It has been revealed that the film will be released in December this year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the work front

After his latest film Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The filmmaker will next be directing Superstar Rajinikanth in a film tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. It is understood that the film will go on floors in April, 2024, and that the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Additionally, the film, produced by Sun Pictures, will have its stunt choreography done by Anbariv Masters. It is speculated that the film will feature an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Sivakarthikeyan and Raghava Lawrence. However, official confirmation is awaited regarding this.

