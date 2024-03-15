Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up with KVN Productions for Karthi’s Kaithi 2: Reports

Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 cult classic Kaithi starring Karthi Sivakumar and Arjun Das is one of the finest action thrillers ever made in recent times. The film also marks the beginning of Lokesh's most celebrated cinematic universe hailed by fans as LCU.

The upcoming sequel which has been titled Kaithi 2 will follow the events following Kaithi. Now, it is getting reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj may take things to a different level and will be teaming up with the popular production house HKVN Productions.

In an exclusive report by Gulte, it has been said that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be teaming up with Bangalore-based production company known as KVN Productions which has helmed many high-octane projects earlier including Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR, Rukmini Vasanth, Rakshit Shetty starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A, Side B and Rocking Star Yash's upcoming film with Geetu Mohandas titled Toxic.

Meanwhile, no official statement has been announced by the filmmaker and production house itself. If the rumors are supposed to be believed, it is certainly a great opportunity to promote Kaithi's sequel on the Pan-India level which is surely a necessary objective for him since after the staggering popularity of his venture Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

More about Kaithi 2

Kaithi 2 is an upcoming sequel to Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 action-thriller titled Kaithi. The film starred Karthi Sivakumar in the lead role along with Arjun Das, George Maryan, Monica Siva, Narain, and late Arun Alexander in pivotal roles. As per early reports, it has been shared that Kaithi 2 may feature Karthi and his brother Superstar Suriya in the film who is already a part of Lokesh's 2022 film Vikram as Rolex. Kaithi was bankrolled in a joint venture by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures and Tiruppur Vivek under Vivekananda Pictures.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming films

Lokesh is currently busy with another big collaboration of this decade with Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171 which is touted to be a high-level action thriller movie featuring Thalaivar in a never-seen-before avatar. Apart from that Lokesh is also working on a 15-20 min short film based on Lokesh Cinematic Universe which will mark the origin behind LCU and its upcoming future.

