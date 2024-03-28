Thalaivar 171: Makers to unveil Superstar Rajinikanth starrer’s title on THIS date

As most people already know, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagraj for his next film. The tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171 is all set to reveal its official title soon along with an official teaser.

The title teaser of the film is all set to arrive on April 22, 2024, making it an exciting moment for all of the Superstar fans. The official update of the film was announced by director Lokesh Kanagraj himself, through his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption, “#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22.”

Check out the official update for Thalaivar 171 by Lokesh Kanagaraj

