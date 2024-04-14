Benz: Raghava Lawrence's next to be produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj; first look poster OUT

Lokesh Kanagaraj is undeniably one of the most prominent filmmakers in the country at present. Quite recently, the filmmaker made his maiden venture as a producer with Vijay Kumar’s latest film Fight Club, which hit the theaters in December last year.

Now, the Leo helmer has announced his second production venture, titled Benz, via social media. The film is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for films like Remo and Sulthan, and is set to feature Raghava Lawrence as the lead. Apart from making the announcement, Lokesh Kanagaraj also shared the film’s first look poster. He also thanked the film’s cast and crew in the captions, where he wrote:

“It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11; I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am so excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen; Need all your wishes and support; With love, Lokesh Kanagaraj”

Check out the post below:

From the poster, it seems that the film will be an action entertainer, and a gritty one for that matter. The poster also carries the quote which reads: “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier”. Furthermore, it is understood that apart from producing the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also written its story, while the director, Bakkiyaraj Kannan, has written the film’s screenplay. Needless to say, the poster has evoked interest in the audience, who are eagerly waiting for further updates regarding the film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the workfront

After a highly successful venture with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on his next project with Rajinikanth in the lead, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Quite recently, the film’s first look poster was released, which featured the Petta actor in a nefarious look, in a handcuff made of golden luxurious watches. He was also seen donning an unbuttoned denim shirt, with a dog tag around his neck.

The official title of the film will be announced on April 22nd, along with the film’s teaser. Thalaivar171 has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing its music. Renowned stunt duo Anbariv have been roped into the project as well.

