Upcoming movies of Rajinikanth: From T J. Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream project Thalaivar 171

After creating havoc with his stellar performances in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer and Lal Salaam helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth Thalaivar Rajinikanth is in full swing to entertain his die-hard admirers with his upcoming 2024 movies titled Vettaiyan, Thalaivar 171 and highly anticipated action-thriller Jailer 2.

Vettaiyan

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is all geared up for his next action-thriller titled Vettaiyan earlier known as Thalaivar 170, helmed by Jai Bhim fame director T J. Gnanavel. The official title announcement took place in December 2023 on the special occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday which also marks his 170th film as a lead actor. Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of a police officer again after his magnum opus Jailer. The film also marks a long collaboration between Thalaivar and Amitabh Bachchan who were last seen together in the 1991 Hindi film Hum.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan the film also boasts a stellar star cast that includes Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar and many others in pivotal roles. As per reports, Fahadh Faasil is set to play the role of an antagonist. It has been reported that Thalaivar Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan as the director seems to have wrapped the film early and let everyone witness Thalaivar's magic on the big screen once again.

The music has been helmed by sensational Anirudh Ravichander while the music rights have been acquired by Sony Music South. The action thriller has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions and Rajinikanth's latest movie is slated to release in the second quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

Thalaivar 171

Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to collaborate with Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a power-packed action thriller tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Earlier, Lokesh has already made it clear that Thalaivar 171 is a high-octane action-packed thriller featuring Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar.

As per reports, Lokesh has developed a script for Thalaivar and pre-production may start in June this year. Due to Rajinikanth's hectic schedule, filmmaker Lokesh is currently planning and preparing the model of Thalaivar 171.

The film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and the music is said to be composed under the guidance of action director duo Anbariv. The next Rajini movie is expected to hit the theaters in 2025.

Jailer 2

Among all of the upcoming Rajinikanth movies, Jailer 2 has already become the most celebrated and anticipated project after its announcement. The action flick will be a sequel to a 2023 humongous blockbuster titled Jailer helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is supposed to follow the events with many supporting actors reprising their roles along with some new faces. As per reports, Nelson has started working on the Jailer 2 script and soon he'll approach further with a potential plot for Thalaivar.

However, due to the hectic schedules of his upcoming movies, Thalaivar is currently focusing on announced collaborations rather than rumored projects but as we all know he will surely return as Jailer to roar back once again. The film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and music will be supposedly helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, no official announcement has been made related to the sequel of Jailer, and Thalaivar die-hard admirers are waiting eagerly to hear about it. Possibly, Jailer 2 can be the next Rajini movie after Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Conclusion

These were the most anticipated Rajinikanth movies that are slated to commence and hit the theaters with it's full swing as the star actor has always possessed a charm to delight his fans with massive performances

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans on superstar Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; speaks on Karthi starrer Kaithi 2