EXCLUSIVE: ‘Knew Lokesh would be great on camera’; Shruti Haasan about her single Inimel

Actress and musician Shruti Haasan recently left everyone in awe with her latest single, Inimel. The most surprising part of the single was director Lokesh Kanagaraj making his first onscreen appearance for the song, for which he has been earning praise.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan discussed her latest single in detail. When asked about how she conceptualized the song and how she managed to overcome the challenges, the actress explained, "It wasn't a challenge but conceptualizing this video, the exciting thing was how to achieve moments from a relationship that everyone can relate to and how to tell a story of an entire relationship in 4 minutes."

Shruti Haasan talks about her latest single Inimel

Shruti Haasan was further asked about how she would describe her onscreen chemistry with Lokesh Kanagaraj, considering it was a unique combination on the screen, especially because Lokesh is known to be a shy person. The actress responded by saying, "I always knew that Lokesh would be great in front of camera so we were super excited when he agreed to be part of it."

She further added, “We kind of planned on working around his personality itself and not changing it too much and I think the chemistry has worked because the idea has worked.”

Moving on, Shruti was also asked about the creative process behind the music and visuals of Inimel, particularly due to the mix of Western and Eastern instruments and Kamal Haasan's poetic lyrics.

The actress responded, “The song was originally written in English on the piano by me, maybe like last year. As I was working on it I realized I wanted a chorus in Tamil. As I explored with Dad (Kamal Haasan) using the chorus in Tamil, it so happened that he ended up writing the whole song lyrics.”

She further added, “I worked with a Canadian music producer called Bjornsen on the song as well and the creative process was a lot of fun about mixing a very pop sound but using influences like Mrithangam and melding these worlds together.”

About Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagraj's Inimel

Inimel is the latest music video featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The single, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the banner of Raajkamal Films International, had Shruti Haasan composing and conceptualizing the track.

The music video was directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar, with cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and editing by Philomin Raj. This also marks director Lokesh's first leading role in his filmography.

