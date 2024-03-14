Video: Lokesh Kanagaraj celebrates birthday with Arjun Das and Rathna Kumar, gets a special LCU-themed cake

Lokesh Kanagaraj is undoubtedly one of the most significant filmmakers currently working in the industry. The director has completely reshaped the gangster genre with his vision and exceptional filmmaking techniques.

On March 14, Lokesh turned 38, and to mark the special occasion, he celebrated his birthday night along with Leo co-writer Rathna Kumar and actor Arjun Das at a hotel in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the party have surfaced online. Now, what has caught everyone's attention is that Lokesh was seen cutting a special themed cake on which it was written LCU.





Lokesh Kanagaraj's special themed birthday cake

On March 14, Rathna Kumar took to his social media account X to share some photos from the celebrations. The pictures featured Lokesh and Arjun Das, and there was even a snapshot of a special cake adorned with "LCU" and a cool gun and bullet design. Moreover, on the top of the cake, there was a mention of DC with several bats scattered around it.

Rathna captioned the post that read, “Vetri Kazhagam Happy Birthday Nanba @lokesh.kanagaraj. All the best for Another BLOCKBUSTER”.

A video has emerged online showing Lokesh feeding the first piece of cake to Thalapathy Vijay's manager Jagadish Palanisamy, who is also the owner of a management company called The Route.

If you're not familiar, Lokesh Cinematic Universe is a connected universe that explores how vigilantes or groups tackle the issue of drug abuse in society. Right now, LCU is one of the most popular franchises around, featuring movies such as Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagraj’s upcoming films

Lokesh is currently getting ready for his upcoming movie featuring Thalaivar Rajinikanth, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. The movie is expected to start production soon and hit the big screen in 2025. It's rumored to be one of the most highly anticipated films in Tamil Cinema, and the producers are planning to include up to ten performers from other industries in the ensemble cast. Kalanithi Maran, under the Sun Pictures label, will be producing the film, while the music will be composed by Masters Anbariv. In addition to this, Lokesh is also working on a short film that will delve into the origin story of LCU.

ALSO READ: Hanu-Man Hindi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Teja Sajja starring supernatural thriller