FIR filed against Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani in Mumbai for promoting ‘Love Jihad’

The Jawan actress was last seen in the drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. In the latest update, it is reported by The Republic that the film finds itself in troubled waters as an FIR has been filed against it at the LT Marg police station in Mumbai, citing that the film promotes Love Jihad.

Allegations against Nayanthara’s Annapoorani

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food revolves around the eponymous character, played by Nayanthara, who aspires to be a chef. Annapoorani belongs to an orthodox Hindu household, and is the daughter of a priest. However, in order to follow her dreams, she is forced not just to try out, but also cook non-vegetarian dishes as well. She enrolls herself in a culinary school, where she meets and falls in love with Farhaan, played by Jai. Her journey, against all odds, to become a successful chef forms the crux of the story.

As per reports, the FIR mentions that the film promotes love jihad. Furthermore, the report also mentions that Jai’s character Farhaan misinterpreted the Valmiki Ramayana to mention that Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Mata Sita had consumed meat while he was in exile.

That is not all, another scene in the film stirred controversy, where Nayanthara’s character was seen donning a black cloth over her head to perform the Namaz, prior to cooking biryani. This was in response to a memory that hit her character, where one of her friends revealed that her secret to cooking a delicious biryani was to perform the Namaz.

More about the film

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food hit the silver screens on December 1st, 2023, and garnered a lukewarm response from the audience. The film features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley and many more in crucial roles. Almost a month after it’s theatrical release, the film made its digital premiere on December 29th, on Netflix.

