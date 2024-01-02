PICS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love shines through in joy-filled moments with their adorable twins

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, together with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan, was recently seen in a joyful state with their children Uyir and Ulag, celebrating the arrival of the New Year.

The couple and their twins had a blast, enjoying some delightful moments together. They shared some heartwarming pictures as a family, showcasing their lively spirits. It was a perfect way to kick off the new year of 2024!

See the New Year pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Not a while ago, Vignesh Shivan also shared a few pictures on Christmas where Nayanthara, along with her kids and mother were seen donning red-colored outfits and celebrating Christmas together.

Moreover, Vignesh Shivan was recently seen at the premiere of his upcoming movie LIC (Love Insurance Corporation), featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, the renowned director-turned-actor from Love Today, and Krithi Shetty as the main leads. Seven Screen Studios will be producing the film, and there are whispers that Nayanthara might have a supporting role in it. This film has been a passion project for Vignesh Shivan, initially intended to star Sivakarthikeyan, but unfortunately, it was eventually put on hold.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, starred in a wide range of roles last year. The year initially marked her debut in Hindi with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood in 2023 and the second blockbuster movie for SRK after Pathaan.

Afterward, Nayanthara was also seen in the rather forgettable film Iraivan starring Jayam Ravi in the leading role, and also in the culinary drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The film had recently dropped for streaming on Netflix from December 29th onwards, after being released theatrically at the start of December 2023.

Up next for the actress are films like Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 as the central characters, with the former having Siddharth and R Madhavan in key roles.

