Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama opens new chapter in life as she lifts trophy of Superstar Chef competition

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The drama which keeps on introducing new twists in its storyline to engage the viewers, is now heading for another compelling development. As per the latest promo, Anupama will move an inch closer to her dreams by winning the Superstar Chef competition.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Besides her, the show stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

Anupama’s big win

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupama will work hard to achieve her goals and much to everyone’s surprise, she will win the crown of Superstar chef. After her victory, Anupama will embark on a new journey. Anupama makes an important decision and shares her intention of starting an eatery in collaboration with Yashdeep in the United States. Anuj will be proud of Anupama’s big accomplishment.

Before lifting the coveted title, Anupama faced several challenges and obstacles in her way. While Aadhya tore pages of her recipe diary which she had to revise in order to make Anupama lose, Vanraj consistently demotivated her and mocked her by stating that she can only cook food at home and not in any competition. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anupama’s kids, Paritosh and Pakhi had insulted her multiple times and were always insecure about her win. However, Anupama battled against all odds to reach this stage of success where she can decide for herself

It will now be interesting to watch how Anupama will set up her new business venture and what difficulties she will face to do the same.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Anupamaa:

Anupamaa’s current storyline

Presently, the show is depicting Anupama striking a balance between her personal and professional lives. She is looking after Aadhya’s health on Anuj’s insistence, while simultaneously getting ready for her culinary competition. Anupama is also gradually rekindling her bond with Aadhya and Anuj. On the other hand, Vanraj is reluctantly preparing for Dimpy’s wedding with Titu.

For the unversed, Anupamaa which premiered in July 2020, is a remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee. It is backed by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions.

The daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna talks about romancing Rupali Ganguly on 90s songs; credits makers for THIS reason