FIRST PIC: Pearle Maaney blessed with second child; pens emotional note for newborn baby

Pearle Maaney, the popular host, actress, and YouTuber, has shared her happy news about becoming a mother for the second time. She herself has shared a picture on her social media, penning an emotional note along with her newborn’s picture.

The official post on Instagram said, “After 9 long months… we finally met each other…. This is me holding her for the first time. Her soft skin and her little heartbeats will always be remembered as one of my most precious moments… happy tears were shed and today I am a proud mother of one more baby Girl.”

Moreover, she added, “Srini told me all of you were sending us love prayers and wishes…. It’s fills my heart with happiness to know how much our little family is Loved Thank You Everyone. I Love You All…. And I Know our little one will be safe in your Blessings.”

Pearle Maaney gained widespread popularity since her appearance in the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss back in 2018. Not only did she gain immense popularity from the show but she also found love in the form of her now-husband Srinish Aravind.

The couple also share a two-year-old daughter Nila Srinish, who is most actively seen through her social media and YouTube channel along with her parents.

On the work front

Pearle Maaney was last seen in H. Vinoth’s 2022 action thriller film Valimai, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film also featured Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Sumithra, Dhruvan, and more in prominent roles as well.

The film was bankrolled by Zee Studios in association with Bayview Projects LLP, while the music for the film was composed by Ghibran and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah handled the camera for the film. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics who praised the action and stunt choreography in the film.

As for Srinish, he is currently portraying the lead role in the Tamil soap opera Ennavaley. The show is quite popular and enjoys a huge fan following as well. Both Pearley and Srinish have also featured in the YouTube short film The Delay, which was released earlier this year.

