Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Surya Kiran passes away; Here's what we know

Renowned actor-director Surya Kiran who is known for popular films like Dhana 51 and Satyam took his last breath in his Chennai home on March 11. According to reports he was suffering from jaundice for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital.

Surya also earned fame after he was featured in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 as a contestant. He has worked in more than 200 films since his debut as a child actor. Aditya Music who is a renowned music company in the Telugu industry took to their social platform and shared the heartbreaking news.

Aditya Music shared their condolences for Surya Kiran

The company took to their social platform X and shared a photo of Surya Kiran along with a caption that read, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the actor and director #SuryaKiran garu. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family”.