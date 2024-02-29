GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Venkat Prabhu to stream on THIS OTT after theatrical release; Reports

Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time or GOAT for short is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, touted to be an action entertainer, is speculated to hit the silver screens later this year.

The makers of the film have already unveiled three posters of the film, along with announcing the film’s star-studded cast, adding to the existing hype surrounding the film. In the latest update, it has been reported by several media outlets that the film’s OTT rights have been sold at a whopping price to a major streaming platform. It is being reported by southfirst.com that Netflix has bagged the film’s streaming rights, which will happen following its theatrical release.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first on-screen collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The film further features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and many more in prominent roles. Quite recently, it was announced that veteran cinematographer Manikandan’s daughter Abyukta has been roped in to play Thalapathy Vijay’s daughter in the film, marking her debut as well.

After a successful first schedule, it was announced very recently that the film is all set to begin its second schedule, which is set to be shot in Moscow, Russia.

The film has been bankrolled by Aghoram S Kalpathi and Archana Kalpathi under the banner of AGS Entertainments while Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the film’s music. Siddhartha Nuni of Captain Miller fame cranks the film’s camera while Venkat Raajen will take care of its editing.

Tamil films on Netflix

The addition of GOAT to Netflix is just another feather on an already heavy cap. Earlier this year, the streaming platform had announced a barrage of Tamil films that would be released via the platform, following its theatrical release. This included Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan, Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Keerthy Suresh’s Revolver Reeta and Kannivedi, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja and many more. Additionally, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, Ajith’s Thunivu and Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan were also released on the platform quite recently.

