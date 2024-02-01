Viduthalai 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Vetrimaaran film receives five-minute standing ovation in Rotterdam

Vetrimaaran is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished directors working today. The filmmaker’s last movie was Viduthalai Part 1, which was released in the first half of 2023, and featured Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film received widespread acclaim and ended with the promise of a sequel.

Since its announcement, Viduthalai Part 2 has been one of the most anticipated films among cinephiles and is slated to come out this year. It is understood that Vijay Sethupathi’s character will be explored more in the sequel.

In the latest update, Viduthalai Part 2 had its premiere at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and garnered widespread acclaim from the audience. It is reported that the film received a five-minute standing ovation. Vetrimaaran, as well as Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, were also present for the opening.

Additionally, it is understood that Viduthalai Part 1 and Part 2 were shown together at the Film Festival. It is also quite interesting to note that the filming of Viduthalai Part 2 has not been completed, with a little patch up work remaining before it gets ready for the commercial audience. However, Vetrimaaran specially made a festival cut for its premiere.

What we know about Viduthalai Part 2 so far

Viduthalai Part 2 is set to take off from where its predecessor ended. The film is set to delve deeper into Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumal Vaathiyaar, and how he went on to become a prominent rebel leader. Additionally, it is understood that a significant part of the film will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes between the Super Deluxe actor and Manju Warrier, who plays his wife in the film.

The film features an ensemble cast including Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Ilavarasu and many more in prominent roles, apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier. Viduthalai Part 2 has been bankrolled by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran under the banner of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company respectively. Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music for the film, and Velraj has cranked the film’s camera. As of now, it is expected that the film will release in the Summer of 2024.

