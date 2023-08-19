Gopi Sundar spotted with mystery woman after split with Amrutha Suresh breakup

Gopi Sundar and Amrutha Suresh took everyone by surprise when they admitted to being in a relationship last year. Since the couple came out of nowhere, netizens expressed a sense of surprise when the news of the two musical talents being together came out at first. Earlier this year, the couple decided to go their separate ways and went on to unfollow each other on social media.

Their split was as unexpected as their getting together with each other. Soon after his breakup with Amrutha, Gopi Sundar caught everyone’s attention when a picture of himself with Priya Nair came out. Many had come to the conclusion that the two of them are in a relationship and took it as further proof that Amrutha and Gopi Sundar are no longer together.

There is still no concrete evidence regarding whether or not Gopi Sundar is dating Priya Nair. Alongside his musical compositions, his personal life has also been the subject of heavy public discourse. Now, coming to the talked-about picture, it was a selfie that Priya shared of herself and Gopi Sundar. The picture was shared in May by the former.

She had addressed Gopi Sundar as Gops in her caption. Even though not much is known about Priya, it has been reported that she is an artist. For the uninitiated, Gopi Sundar was in a relationship with singer Abhaya Hiranmayi for fourteen years before the couple decided to part ways.

Abhaya had talked about her relationship with Gopi Sundar in an interview and stated that she still misses him. She said, "We had lived together for almost 14 years. We thought that we would get married when we both felt the need for it. However, some things changed in between, and we started finding it difficult to understand each other, which is why our relationship didn’t end up in marriage. Now, I give prominence to my career."

After his split with Abhaya, Gopi Sundar was in a highly talked-about relationship with Amrutha Suresh. Netizens started speculating about a possible breakup between the two when they unfollowed each other just a few months ago.

