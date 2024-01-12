Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara showered with rose petals as she arrives to watch FDFS

Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated mass action flick, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, finally hit the silver screens today, January 12th. The film has received positive responses from fans and critics alike, and has had a fantastic opening day.

Fans flocked to the theaters to watch their favorite superstar on the big screen again. However, fans who went to Sudharshan 35MM in Hyderabad were in for a pleasant surprise as Mahesh Babu, along with his family decided to join them for the first day first show of the film. Needless to say, the fans were ecstatic. They showered the Athadu actor and his family with rose petals as they walked into the theaters.

Check out the video below:

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 film Khaleja. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, and more in prominent roles.

The film revolves around Mahesh Babu’s character Venkata Ramana, who has issues with his mother who deserted him as a child. The protagonist’s journey to get back with his mother and the obstacles they face on the way form the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while S Thaman composed the film’s music. Veteran cinematographer Manoj Pramahamsa cranked the film’s camera and Naveen Nooli took care of the film’s editing.

Audience response to Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram made its way to the big screen with high expectations. Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to the hype and received a lukewarm response from the audience. People found it to be dull, old-fashioned, and predictable. However, everyone agreed that Mahesh Babu's acting was exceptional and saved the movie from sinking.

On the work front

After Guntur Kaaram Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with SS Rajamouli for a film that is tentatively titled SSMB29. The film is said to have a backdrop of a jungle and is touted to be a mass action flick. Additionally, the film will have historical and mythical references that are a trademark of Rajamouli films.

