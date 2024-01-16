Guntur Kaaram: Makers drop lyrical video of new song Ramana Aei from Mahesh Babu starrer

SuperStar Mahesh Babu’s recent family entertainer flick Guntur Kaaram is currently running in theaters and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas with Sreeleela playing the leading lady.

Now, the makers of the film have dropped a lyrical video for the film’s song Ramana Aei, featuring the actor in a massive look and offering a few glimpses from the film.

Check out Ramana Aei single from Guntur Kaaram

The song was composed by S Thaman himself who also composed the rest of the film’s track and background scores. The new single’s lyrics were written by Gongura ( T ) with Gotte Kanakavva providing her vocals.

The single showed a glimpse of the action set-piece that takes place in the film which was a mass moment, massively elevating the protagonist’s character.

Moreover, talking about Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu earlier revealed that he did not use any tobacco for the shooting of the film. The actor in a recent interview which also had Sreeleela accompanying him said that the beedi he used in the film was made of clove leaves and added he doesn’t smoke or encourage smoking.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas is the director’s third collaboration with Mahesh Babu since their films like Athadu and Khaleja. The film features the story of a brash and well-known figure in Guntur called Veera Venkata Ramana (Mahesh Babu) who has a strained relationship with his mother, who abandoned him when he was young. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

The protagonist's inability to comprehend his mother's departure leads to his transformation into a bold and impulsive individual, becoming the central theme of the story. As the film progresses, it unveils the reasons behind her abandonment and showcases the journey of the son and mother as they overcome various obstacles to mend their relationship.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu reveals he did not use tobacco for Guntur Kaaram; says he neither smokes nor encourages smoking