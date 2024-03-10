Nayanthara and Manju Warrier pose for happy photo and it screams a collaboration together

Manju Warrier is one of the most renowned names in the film industry. The actress who made her debut in 1995 with Sundar Das' directorial Sallapam is still delivering the finest and most enthralling performances for her fans and cinema-goers.

The Asuran actor is also known for taking on numerous projects based on women empowerment-related stories or impactful characters that can shake everyone. In a recent update, Manju shared a heartwarming picture along with the Lady Superstar Nayanthara on the joyous occasion of International Women's Day.

Manju Warrier’s powerful picture with Nayanthara

On the cheerful occasion of International Women's Day, Manju took to the social platform account X and shared a heartwarming picture along with Nayanthara and wrote a wonderful caption while embracing the Lady Superstar's aura. She tweeted, “We all have a wonder woman inside us. I have one beside me too! Love you loads my Superstar @NayantharaU!Thank you for the picture #parvathisridharan”.

In the picture, Manju was seen in a yellow color salwar suit while Nayanthara donned a t-shirt and jeans for the photo. Both the stars can be seen smiling while holding each other in a strong and unbreakable bond of unity and powerful image. After the photo surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and showered immense love for both beauties.

Taking to the comments section, a fan wrote, “My two superstars in one frame,” while the other one wrote, “Perfect frame for Women's Day Hope to see you both together soon on bigscreen too.”

Manju Warrier’s upcoming films

The Thunivu actor was last seen in the 2023 film, Vellari Pattanam, a social satire-themed flick which was helmed by Mahesh Vettiyar. The film also starred Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, and Shabareesh Varma. Manju is currently gearing up for her upcoming political thriller Viduthalai Part II which is a sequel to the 2023 cult-classic film Viduthalai Part I. The film boasts a stellar star which includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. The upcoming thriller is bankrolled by Elres Kumar and Vetrimaaran under the banner of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company in a joint venture.

Manju will also feature in TJ Gnanavel's high-octane thriller Vettaiyan which features Thalaivar Rajinikanth in a lead role. The film also features, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara is all set to appear in the sports drama film titled Test, directed by S. Sashikanth. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others in key roles. The sports drama is currently under post-production and is scheduled to be released later this year. The Jawan actor is currently on vacation with her better-half Vignesh Shivan and their two adorable kids Uyir and Ulag.

