'I will do a Rolex standalone film': Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans on bringing Vikram, Kaithi, Leo actors together for ambitious LCU project

Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently dropped a major update on his much-awaited film with Suriya. During a recent media interaction, the filmmaker shared that he plans to make Rolex a standalone film following the success of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Not only that, he also hinted at making a groundbreaking LCU movie after wrapping up Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj said, "I kept the Rolex scene to finish Vikram with a high. Since I’ve elevated the Rolex character, I will now make a standalone Rolex film. After completing Coolie, I plan to create a peak LCU film featuring all the actors from the LCU."

Further talking about LCU, he mentioned that for the next five years, he will be working on movies that will come under it. "As the LCU universe has started, it has to be closed properly. So next 5 years movie will be coming under LCU universe." Lokesh said.

To everyone's excitement, the Coolie director also opened up about the possible sequel of Leo 2. Lokesh said that if he ever gets the opportunity to make Leo Part 2, then its title would be "Parthiban."

Leo featured Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead and was a massive hit in theaters. However, the actor is currently working on his last film Thalapathy 69 with H Vinoth. Following that, he will focus on his political career and reportedly bid adieu to his acting career. Only time will tell whether Vijay will work on Leo 2 or not.

Nonetheless, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Coolie. The movie marks his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Talking about the Thalaivar starrer during his recent interaction, the filmmaker said that he will try to finish the shoot in the next six months.

As Rajinikanth recently underwent an elective procedure at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, he will join the sets of the film on October 16.

The movie will also feature Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Upendra among others.

