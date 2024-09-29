Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movies: Rajinikanth’s Coolie to a potential film with Aamir Khan

Lokesh Kanagaraj is no stranger to massive projects. Ever since his debut feature Maanagaram, the star director has only scaled up both the size and content of his movies. With reports of Lokesh’s next with Aamir Khan floating around, let us look at the director’s upcoming movies, including possible sequels of hit blockbusters.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movies

1. Coolie

Coolie, formerly known as Thalaivar171 is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s immediate next project. It is the director’s first collaboration with Superstar Rajinikanth. Lokesh had mentioned in several interviews that Coolie will showcase Rajinikanth in a never before seen avatar. The Leo and Kaithi director has also mentioned that the film will be experimental. The title reveal teaser has certainly sparked interest among audiences as to what Rajinikanth’s role will be. How excited are you for Coolie? Let us know in the comments!

2. Kaithi 2

And now for a fan favorite, the highly anticipated sequel to what could be defined as Lokesh’s breakout film Kaithi, Kaithi 2 is expected to go on floors soon after Coolie. Despite Lokesh’s record-breaking success after Kaithi, many film lovers still attest to the former being his best work yet. As confirmed by Karthi recently, Kaithi 2 will begin in 2025.

Now, with the Lokesh Cinematic Universe becoming a reality, Kaithi 2 is the next film in the LCU pipeline, making fans eagerly excited to witness what Lokesh has in store for Karthi’s Dilli character.

3. Vikram 2

Speaking of sequels, Vikram 2 is yet another highly anticipated film from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The 2022 film Vikram began what is today termed as the LCU, with the iconic Rolex cameo, followed by the references to Dilli’s character from Kaithi.

Vikram 2 might take a significant while to hit the big screens, but when it does, one thing is certain, theatres will go wild!

4. Rolex

Although there is no confirmation of a standalone film with Suriya playing the Rolex character, there have certainly been reports to suggest the possibility of the same. Lokesh has also hinted at a standalone Rolex film in several interviews if time and situations permit. Would you like to watch Suirya wreak havoc as Rolex in his separate movie? Share your thoughts in the comments

5. Lokesh’s film with Aamir Khan

If you have been anywhere on the Internet in the last 24 hours, the news of Lokesh’s potential collaboration with Aamir Khan has been the talk of the town, and rightly so! Can you imagine an acting powerhouse like Aamir Khan set in Lokesh’s dynamic, energetic world? It sounds like a dream come true for cinephiles.

According to reports, Aamir will work with Lokesh soon after completing work on his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to India’s Pride Taare Zameen Par. With Lokesh’s existing projects, if a collaboration were to occur between the two, it would take several years to see the light of day.

6. Leo 2

Leo 2 is yet another exciting project that has a possibility of coming to fruition but there are more roadblocks than clear paths for this project. When asked about Leo 2, Lokesh mentioned that Leo 2 is a possibility if Vijay has time. Owing to the actor’s political commitments, it will certainly be a challenge. Moreover, it has been reported that Vijay will only act in one more movie after GOAT, tentatively titled Thalapathy69.

But, one can only hope that Lokesh and Thalapathy Vijay reunite for their third dance, before Vijay deep dives into his political journey.

Lokesh Kanagaraj undeniably has one of the most solid lineups ahead and is shooting straight for the stars. Which film are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!

