Rajinikanth's Coolie co-star Sathyaraj prays for his speedy recovery, shares heartwarming video message

Superstar Rajinikanth recently underwent an elective procedure at Chennai's Apollo Hospital. The actor was admitted after complaining about severe stomach pain. While Thalaivar is now in stable condition, his co-star from Coolie and old friend Sathyaraj has shared a heartfelt video message praying for his speedy recovery.

The Baahubali actor said in the video, "Superstar Rajinikanth should get well and return home soon." Soon after the clip surfaced online, Thalaivar's fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A user wrote, "That was a great gesture from Sathyaraj."

Take a look at the video below:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Rajinikanth's family to inquire about his health. PM Modi talked to Thalaivar's wife Latha, over the phone and asked how the actor has been doing following the elective procedure.

The viral post read, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi spoke telephonically to Smt. Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of our Super Star Thiru @rajinikanth. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery."

Check out the post below:

On October 1, doctors performed the elective procedure on the Vettaiyan actor in Apollo's cath lab. Rajinikanth will be discharged from the hospital in a few days. The medical bulletin stated, "He (Rajinikanth) had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method."

Work-wise, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the grand release of his film Vettaiyan on October 10. Recently, the movie's trailer was unveiled by the makers. After watching it, a fan wrote, "Rajini sir is like a Phoenix bird. What a screen presence!!!!!!!!!. Hat's off vaaa thalavivaaaaa."

Take a look at the trailer below:

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, and others in key roles.

Next, Thalaivar will be seen playing the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, co-starring Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj, amongst others.

