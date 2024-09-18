‘Two months of hard work…’: Lokesh Kanagaraj pens an emotional note post leaked video of Nagarjuna Akkineni from Rajinikanth’s Coolie sets

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is currently undergoing shoots however, the internet was taken by storm when a leaked video from the film surfaced on the internet. In reaction to the same, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj penned an emotional note.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the filmmaker said, “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you.”

See the official post by Lokesh Kanagaraj here:

For those unversed, a leaked video from the sets of Coolie had made its way to the internet recently which featured a scene from the movie. The video showcased Nagarjuna Akkineni enacting his character Simon from the film donning a white-colored heavy coat.

The action scene involving the actor was taken as a recording from the film’s sets which has been circulating around the internet for quite some time now. Owing to the same, the director has penned these emotional words and urges everyone to refrain from such practices.

The leaked video of the veteran star portrayed him as a true baddie similar to Rolex from Lokesh’s own Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. Moreover, the makers of the film had earlier unveiled the complete cast list with Rajinikanth playing a character called Deva.

Other than the superstar and Nagarjuna, the film also has actors Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles. The film which is likely to release in 2025 had earlier unveiled a title teaser featuring an action-packed glimpse with Rajinikanth in the lead.

Watch the title teaser of Rajinikanth’s Coolie here:

Moving ahead, superstar Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel. The upcoming movie features the actor as an IPS officer with a mission to uncover a dark mystery.

The makers of the film had even unveiled a glimpse of Vettaiyan’s second single called Hunter Vantaar. Additionally, the upcoming film features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

See the glimpse of Hunter Vantaar from Vettaiyan here:

