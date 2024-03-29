Allu Arjun has a quirky response as 'cutie' wife Sneha drops selfie with him and his wax statue

Allu Arjun, undoubtedly, is one of the most popular and sought-after actors in Indian cinema today. Blockbuster films like Ala Vaikunthapurramulo and Pushpa proved that he is a versatile actor. Pushpa: The Rise made him popular across the globe and the film even fetched him a National Award making him the first Telugu actor to win the award as the Best Actor.

Allu Arjun has been taking the internet by storm since his wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. While many pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, one of the pictures that were shared by the Pushpa fame has caught special attention of fans and media.

Allu Arjun's sweet exchange with wifey Sneha

Allu Sneha Reddy clicked a selfie with Allu Arjun and his wax statue, which the DJ actor shared on Instagram stories. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Cutie! Can you handle two Arjuns".

SEE PHOTOS OF ALLU ARJUN WITH FAMILY FROM DUBAI

Allu Arjun has recently completed 21 years in the industry and as an actor, it is an absolute milestone moment for him in his career. The actor celebrated the special day with his wife Sneha, and kids Ayaan and Arha. Allu Sirish marked his presence at the event.

More about Allu Arjun

The actor is currently busy with Pushpa: The Rule and will soon resume the shoot of the film in Hyderabad. Directed by Sukumara, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Daali Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Suneil and others in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this much-awaited film. Pushpa 2 is slated for release on August 15 and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a huge scale.

It has been two and a half years since the release of Pushpa: The Rise and fans of the film are awaiting the release of the sequel.

Though Allu Arjun has previously announced a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, when the project would go on floors is not yet known. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that major announcements about his upcoming projects will be made on April 8 on the occasion of his birthday.

