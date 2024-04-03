Illuminati video song: Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham drops peppy dance track

Fahadh Faasil is all set to appear in the lead role in his next comedy film Aavesham, directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan. The film is slated for release on 11th April 2024.

The makers recently released a new peppy dance track from the film, featuring Fahadh in a whole new avatar. The song is sung by Malayalam rapper Dabzee with music composed by Sushin Shyam and lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Check out the song Illuminati from Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham

The peppy dance track Illuminati featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role showcases a whole new persona for the actor in his filmography. Though the character exerts a fun and comedic vibe, the looks and charm of the character simply portray a ruthless and dominating figure in the song.

The lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar add to this fact, expressing how the character is and how he plays a key part in the lives of people around him. Aavesham is said to be the spin-off to the director’s debut film Romancham, which was released earlier last year and became a massive success in theaters.

The Fahadh Faasil film is expected to be about an infamous goon in Bengaluru city who is sought by a trio of college-going students wanting to hire him. The trio seeks his help in handling a couple of seniors in their college and tries to teach them a lesson.

Other than Fahadh, the film also features a cast of actors including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many more. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 11th April 2024.

Fahadh Faasil’s professional lineups

Besides the release of his next Malayalam language film, the actor is all set to lock horns with Allu Arjun in the latter’s massive flick, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is set to feature the stylish star once again as Pushpa while Fafa will be once again seen as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.

Furthermore, Fahadh is also set to appear in a key role in the film Vettaiyan starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and also has actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more joining them.

