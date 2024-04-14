Indian 2: Makers unveil new poster of Kamal Haasan as Senapathy; movie set to arrive in June 2024

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels which has to be released in 2024. Meanwhile, makers have now shared a new poster of the upcoming thriller.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  12:07 PM IST |  492
Indian 2 New Poster: Kamal Haasan starrer gets different titles
Indian 2 New Poster: Kamal Haasan starrer gets different titles (PC: Lyca Productions X)

On April 14, the official makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 took to their social platform X and shared exhilarating posters from the upcoming film. The makers wrote, “Senapathy is all set to resurrect with zero tolerance in INDIAN-2. Gear up for the epic sequel in cinemas from June 2024. Consider it a red alert wherever injustice prevails. #Indian2.” In the poster, Kamal Haasan can be seen in his remarkable avatar as Senapathy in 2 different looks while the Indian flag can be seen at the back flying high.

The makers shared four posters of the political thriller film in Tamil, Telugu, English, and Hindi languages as Indian 2, Bharateeyudu 2, and Hindustani 2 respectively. However, makers have not unveiled the date of the upcoming visual treat and fans are now eager to know the release date of the most awaited sequel.


Credits: Lyca Productions X
