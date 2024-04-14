'Congratulations my dearest Dr Ram Charan Konidela': Proud wife Upasana cheers for RRR actor as he receives honorary doctorate

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among a few of the most loved celebrity couples in Indian film cinema. Upasana Konidela is one of the most celebrated names in the Telugu industry and her better half actor Ram Charan has already garnered immense praise and appreciation from movie lovers.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, Upasana has shared another huge moment from Ram Charan's journey as the actor was bestowed with an honorary doctorate. Have a look!

Upasana wishes her better half Ram Charan for his impeccable achievement

On April 13 evening, Upasana took to her social platform X and shared pictures from the glorious moments as her better half Ram Charan was honored with a doctorate from Vels University in Chennai. Upasana wrote, “Congratulations my dearest DR Ram Charan KONIDELA. @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Speaking of the photos, the first one was taken before Ram Charan’s felicitation. The couple is seen posing together. In the second picture, the RRR actor can be seen posing with his better half, wearing the robe from the felicitation ceremony.

Soon after Upasana’s post surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and praised Ram Charan for adding another feather to their cap.

A user wrote, “Congratulations Dr.RamCharan beautiful clicks.” Another user wrote, “congrats to one of the coolest dudes I have the privilege of knowing. Stay blessed brother!”.

More about Ram Charan's felicitation ceremony

Vels University recently awarded Ram Charan with an honorary doctorate in Chennai for his outstanding contributions to the film industry. During his felicitation ceremony, he was accompanied by previous recipients Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Director Shankar Shanmugam.

The actor is not only being acknowledged for his contributions to the area of art, but he was also a prominent guest at the graduation ceremony. Along with Ram Charan, ISRO's Dr. P Veeramuthuvel, Dr. GSK Velu, and Achanta Sharath Kamal got honorary awards in Chennai.

Ram Charan's upcoming films

Ram Charan is working on his political drama Game Changer, which will also include Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in key parts. In addition to Game Changer, the RRR actor will appear in the upcoming sports drama RC16, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada legend Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana directed the movie.

The actor is additionally collaborating with filmmaker Sukumar on their second project, tentatively named RC17, which follows their 2018 drama thriller Rangasthalam, in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead.

