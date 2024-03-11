PHOTO: Suriya spotted in a cool look outfit at the airport

Suriya was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on March 11 as he was seen leaving for an undisclosed location. The actor is currently busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film Kanguva.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 11, 2024  |  11:52 AM IST |  5K
Suriya at Mumbai Airport
Suriya at Mumbai Airport (PC: Manav Manglani X)

Suriya is certainly one of the most famous actors in the profession today. The actor has consistently provided his admirers with exceptional performances and versatile roles. His new historical fiction Kanguva has already generated a lot of curiosity amongst netizens on social media.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with the hectic schedules of his upcoming period drama as the post-production work of Kanguva is moving forward in full swing. Now, in a recent update, Suriya has been spotted at the Airport.

Suriya clicked at the airport

On March 11, Suriya was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as he was seen leaving for an undisclosed location. For the airport look, the Anjaan actor was seen in a brown color sweatshirt along with black track pants and shoes with a bag on his shoulder. Suriya was seen smiling and happily greeting paparazzi while moving towards the entry gate.

Recently Suriya was also spotted at the special screening of Jyotika starrer Shaitaan where he rooted and cheered his wife’s strong comeback to the Hindi industry. 

Suriya at Mumbai Airport

Related Stories

What was Jahnvi Kapoor’s first reaction to being offered films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan?
entertainment
What was Jahnvi Kapoor’s first reaction to being offered films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan?
After Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor teams up with Suriya
entertainment
After Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor teams up with Suriya
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Manav Manglani X
Advertisement

Latest Articles