PHOTO: Suriya spotted in a cool look outfit at the airport

Suriya is certainly one of the most famous actors in the profession today. The actor has consistently provided his admirers with exceptional performances and versatile roles. His new historical fiction Kanguva has already generated a lot of curiosity amongst netizens on social media.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with the hectic schedules of his upcoming period drama as the post-production work of Kanguva is moving forward in full swing. Now, in a recent update, Suriya has been spotted at the Airport.

Suriya clicked at the airport

On March 11, Suriya was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as he was seen leaving for an undisclosed location. For the airport look, the Anjaan actor was seen in a brown color sweatshirt along with black track pants and shoes with a bag on his shoulder. Suriya was seen smiling and happily greeting paparazzi while moving towards the entry gate.

Recently Suriya was also spotted at the special screening of Jyotika starrer Shaitaan where he rooted and cheered his wife’s strong comeback to the Hindi industry.