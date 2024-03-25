Pinkvilla POLL: Suriya as Rolex or Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque; which antagonist got you on the edge of your seat?

Suriya and Bobby Deol, renowned for their stellar performances (in Vikram 2 and Animal respectively), team up in Siva's Kanguva, where Suriya takes the lead and Bobby Deol portrays the antagonist. The teaser of Kanguva has garnered immense praise from movie enthusiasts.

While both actors have predominantly played heroic roles, their portrayals as antagonists, such as Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe and Abrar Haque in Vanga-verse, have set screens ablaze. Further, we talk of potential prequels for these characters, and the question arises: which character managed to steal the show and win your hearts?

Rolex or Abrar- Which is your favorite character? VOTE

About Suriya as Rolex

Lokesh Kanagaraj's revelation of Suriya's cameo as a deadly villain in Kamal Hassan's Vikram took everyone by surprise. While expectations were for Suriya to assist Kamal's character, the last 15 minutes revealed Suriya's captivating portrayal of Rolex, overshadowing all else. The impending clash between Rolex and characters from Kaithi and Vikram adds depth to their connection, especially with the release of Leo.

Envisioning Suriya pitted against Kamal, Karthi, and Thalapathy Vijay sparks curiosity about the intensity of his villainous role. If a prequel delving into Rolex's empire-building journey is ever released, audiences will witness the intriguing backstory of this formidable character.

About Deol as Abrar Haque

Amidst the enthralling narrative of Animal with Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh as the centrepiece, Bobby Deol emerges as an enigmatic antagonist. Initially embodying charm and charisma akin to classic hero figures, his abrupt transformation into a mute monster leaves viewers both spellbound and torn.

(SPOILER AHEAD)

The viral sensation of the Jamal Kudu song further underscores his captivating allure. Even during the climactic showdown between protagonist and antagonist, audiences grapple with conflicting loyalties, as the beloved yet tragic character of Abrar elicits empathy and sorrow upon his demise. Recent reports allude to filmmakers considering standalone projects to explore Bobby Deol's character in depth, hinting at exciting opportunities for expanding the rich cinematic universe of Animal.

Can we expect the potential return of iconic villains Rolex and Abrar as stand-alone films? Will Rolex make a standalone movie or return in the next installment of the Vikram series?

Meanwhile, Abrar's comeback hinges on the expansion of the Vanga-verse, with Animal Park on the horizon. As these alpha monsters prepare to come back once again, the question remains: who will you root for? Cast your votes below and join the debate!

