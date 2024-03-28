Suriya 44: Suriya joins hands with director Karthik Subbaraj for his next; calls it 'Love Laughter War'

Suriya has officially joined forces with director Karthik Subbaraj for his new tentatively titled project Suriya44.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 28, 2024  |  06:14 PM IST |  3.4K
On March 28, Suriya took his social platform X and shared the news along with a riveting announcement poster and wrote, “New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes! #LoveLaughterWar @karthiksubburaj.” 

Karthik Subbaraj also took to his X account and shared the news about their epic collaboration. He wrote, “My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl sir So Pumped up for this #Suriya44 #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam.” The film will be bankrolled by Rajsekhar Pandian & Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banner of 2D Entertainments and Stone Bench Films in a joint venture.



Credits: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj X
