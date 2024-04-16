It’s OFFICIAL: Akshay Kumar to make cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa; joins Prabhas and Mohanlal in star-studded cast

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu's visionary multi-starrer project Kannappa.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  11:48 AM IST |  4.4K
Akshay Kumar joins the world of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa
Akshay Kumar joins the world of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa (PC: Vishnu Manchu Instagram)

Vishnu Manchu's upcoming project Kannappa is one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The mythological flick is said to be a multi-starrer project that will feature many renowned celebrities from across the different industries including Prabhas, and Mohanlal. 

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has now also joined forces with Vishnu Manchu for the star-studded Kannappa.

Akshay Kumar to feature in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa


On April 16, Vishnu Manchu took to his social platform X and shared the wonderful announcement. The actor wrote, “The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” 

Vishnu Manchu also shared a clip in which Akshay Kumar was seen being welcomed by Vishnu and renowned producer Mohan Babu who is backing up Kannappa. Later, it was seen that Akshay was honored with a shawl as a warm gesture from Mohan Babu. Later, all three were discussing and talking about the project. 

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to Vishnu's comments section and expressed their excitement about the thunderous collaboration. A fan wrote, “What a spirit my idol has great human being with good spirit.” The other user wrote, “My heart is beating very fast now. Can't wait for this epic collaboration.”

More about Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

The film's plot revolves around Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. It is a true Indian epic about an agnostic and ferocious warrior who eventually becomes Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee. The mythological thriller was written by Vishnu Manchu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, best known for the Indian television epics Ramayana and Mahabharata. 

The film will feature prominent industry names such as Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam in key roles, while renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva have been hired for the cinematography department. Mohan Babu has bankrolled the film through AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Credits: Vishnu Manchu Instagram
Latest Articles